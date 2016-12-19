Santo Domingo.- The private sector has invested RD$18.9 billion (US$410.9 million) in construction as of October, headed by RD$8.8 billion in the National District, or 46.71% of the total.
National Statistics Office (ONE) data rank Santo Domingo province as second in investment this year and, together with the National District, total RD$14.9 billion or 78.51% of the private construction sector's total.
The ONE says 11 provinces divvy up the rest of the private sector construction investment of RD$4.1 billion:
Santiago RD$1.7 billion
La Altagracia RD$1.3 billion
San Pedro RD$609.1 million
San Cristobal RD$210.6 million
Samaná RD$154.8 million
San Juan RD$84 million
Peravia RD$28.2 million
Barahona RD$11.1 million
Montecristi RD$8.8 million
Baoruco RD$8.1 million
Azua RD$2.8 million
Central Bank
According to the Central Bank on its website, the added value in construction activity jumped12.2% from January to September, continuing as one of the sectors which most impacts economic growth since midyear 2013. "It should be noted that this remarkable performance is due to the execution of private projects in residential works, new hotel complexes and important commercial plazas, as well as public sector investments."