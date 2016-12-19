Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The private sector has invested RD$18.9 billion (US$410.9 million) in construction as of October, headed by RD$8.8 billion in the National District, or 46.71% of the total.

National Statistics Office (ONE) data rank Santo Domingo province as second in investment this year and, together with the National District, total RD$14.9 billion or 78.51% of the private construction sector's total.

The ONE says 11 provinces divvy up the rest of the private sector construction investment of RD$4.1 billion:

 Santiago RD$1.7 billion

 La Altagracia RD$1.3 billion

San Pedro RD$609.1 million

San Cristobal RD$210.6 million

Samaná RD$154.8 million

San Juan RD$84 million

Peravia RD$28.2 million

Barahona RD$11.1 million

Montecristi RD$8.8 million

Baoruco RD$8.1 million

Azua RD$2.8 million

Central Bank

According to the Central Bank on its website, the added value in construction activity jumped12.2% from January to September, continuing as one of the sectors which most impacts economic growth since midyear 2013. "It should be noted that this remarkable performance is due to the execution of private projects in residential works, new hotel complexes and important commercial plazas, as well as public sector investments." 

Written by: Ricardolito, 19 Dec 2016 12:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This will be the pattern for many more years as people upgrade their homes and new businesses start ..it is interesting to see in actual practice all the economic theories of trickling down effects and the lags in economic development ..this is a great place to see it all. It will not trickle down all the way to the very poor ..not untill there is a new generation of people
