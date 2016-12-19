Dajabón, Dominican Republic.- After a protest lasting more than an hour on Haiti's side of the border, the cross-border market resumed on Monday after Haitian merchants on Friday boycotted it by padlocking the border gate.

The border gate was opened by Haiti official Fenny Joseph, who arrived at the scene of an incident at his territory Monday morning.

Thousands of Haitian buyers and sellers crossed into Dominican territory to stock up on products, mainly foods.

The uptick in travelers during the Christmas period has prompted authorities from both sides of the border to heighten security, whille dozens of Haitian families start to arrive in the area on trucks and buses to spend the holidays in their country.