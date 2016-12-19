Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's power companies grouped in ADIE on Friday expressed concern to the Government over the advance payment mechanism for the selective fuel tax, with ensuing losses of US$250.0 million per year on, hobbling their cash flow, fuel purchases, operating expenses and compliance with other tax obligations.

The sector's fear that the system to reimburse the tax created by Executive Order 275-16 will not work is reflected in at least four letters sent to the Government officials in charge of the fiscal, revenue, economic and electricity areas.

The Finance Ministry has responded to ADIE's concern, promising an fast draw back mechanism within 10 days.

But the ADIE considers that the procedures established in the executive order are complicated and could lead to repayment hurdles, with which the power companies risk illiquidity.

The Executive Order creating the selective fuel tax reimbursement system was issued on November 9, 2012, to comply with the Law that seeks to improve the government's tax-collecting capacity.

"Regarding the mechanism to follow for taxpayers to submit a claim, the decree establishes a definitive approval and eventual rectification, after reimbursement," says a December 2, 2016, letter from Finance minister Donald Guerrero to ADIE president Roberto Herrera, quoted by listin.com.do.

The missive respond to previous letter dated November 21, 2016, Herrera had communicated to Guerrero, with a copy to other officials of the economy and the electric sector, the material impossibility of ADIE companies to assume the advance payment of the tax on fossil fuels and petroleum products, in accordance with Executive Order 275-16.

"We don't have the financial resources to comply with this commitment", since each month, ADIE says, "We commit our capital in the advance payment of other taxes."