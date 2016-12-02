Santo Domingo.- European Union ambassador Alberto Navarro, announced Thursday the continued support for the Dominican government's plans to improve public finances with a new technical assistance program worth €16 million that will cover up to 2020

The announcement came in the presentation of the results of the Public Finance Management Assessment PEFA 2016, held at the Finance Ministry, with the presence of the heads of the Finance Ministry, Comptroller, Budget and Internal Taxes, among other officials and representatives of international agencies .

Navarro congratulated president Danilo Medina's administration for maintaining fiscal discipline, improving allocation of state resources with transparent management. "The Dominican Republic has a consolidated budget, which well reflects the expenditure of all government institutions, public enterprises and local authorities."

The diplomat stressed the work by the Office of the Budget to promote budgetary reforms; the impact of the Single Treasury Account on the efficiency of spending and the qualitative leap in public procurement in terms of transparency and efficiency, "to the point that they are already a reference at the continental level.

"We have witnessed, in the European Union, the enormous effort carried out in this work of great complexity day to day, which constitutes the base on which we can begin to work in orienting the Dominican budget to a budget of results, like the developed countries focus on today," Navarro said.

He noted however that as the results of the PEFA 2016 evaluation indicates, there are still many challenges to face.