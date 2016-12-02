Santo Domingo.- Transport Reform Office (Opret) director Diandino Peña on Thursday said Santo Domingo's Metro has served more than 350 million passengers.

He said annually the Government via the Metro saves commuters RD$1.2 billion, and RD$75.0 billion in accidents prevented.

Peña provided the figures to the Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee, to seek approval of two lines of credit and a loan to conclude the extension of the second Metro line.

The contracts signed by the State with three banks and already approved by the Senate total 124.4 million euros.

Peña said the work is 95% completed, adding that the trains and equipment still need to be bought.