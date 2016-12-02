Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic, whose economy largely depends on tourism, specially the 'Sun & Sand' model, has been subjected to gradual erosion during the last few years and threatens some of the country's best beaches.

Faced with the challenge, the Tourism Ministry is looking to the world's largest dredging companies to deal with the problem.

With 48,311 square kilometers; the Caribbean's leading tourism destination; 410 kilometers of white sand beachfront and 197 beaches along 1,575 kilometers of coast, the tourism industry accounts for 8% of the country's GDP.

The figures have piqued the private sector's interest, through the world's leading dredging companies -all of them European- headed by Boskalis, and include Jan de Nul and Rohde Nielsen.