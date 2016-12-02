Previous Next Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic, whose economy largely depends on tourism, specially the 'Sun & Sand' model, has been subjected to gradual erosion during the last few years and threatens some of the country's best beaches.

Faced with the challenge, the Tourism Ministry is looking to the world's largest dredging companies to deal with the problem.

With 48,311 square kilometers; the Caribbean's leading tourism destination;  410 kilometers of white sand beachfront and 197 beaches along 1,575 kilometers of coast, the tourism industry accounts for  8% of the country's GDP.

The figures have piqued the private sector's interest, through the world's leading dredging companies -all of them European- headed by Boskalis, and include Jan de Nul and Rohde Nielsen.

Written by: foresthill, 2 Dec 2016 11:11 AM
From: Dominican Republic
the country depends mainly on tourisim then why is 8% of GDP so critical. lousy reporting. Sounds like parrot chatter.
Written by: ciber, 3 Dec 2016 8:00 AM
From: United States
Another scam. dredged sand will not stay in place as it is rounded and will not key in. Just like using round stones to build roads. The Romans found this out long ago. Another one of Maribel's get rich quick ideas. This woman will never stop !
