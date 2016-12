Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina will fly to Managua, Nicaragua today Tuesday to attend the closing meeting of the Central American Integration System (SICA) pro tempore presidency.

The head of state will depart from San Isidro Airbase at 11am, accompanied by a delegation headed by Presidency administrative minister José Ramón Peralta and Foreign minister Miguel Vargas.

The meeting of heads of State and Government of SICA nations is slated for Managua's Crowne Plaza hotel.