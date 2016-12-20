Renew plates now, avoid stiff surcharge, taxman says

Santo Domingo. - The Internal Taxes (DGII) agency on Tuesday reiterated that there'll be no extension of the January 6 deadline to renew the motor vehicle windshield sticker, noting that more than 50% of the motorists have already obtained the one for 2017.

It warns that once the deadline expires a RD$900 surcharge will be levied and traffic (AMET) cops will be on the streets writing tickets, and impounding vehicles, as Transit Law 241 stipulates.

"The process to renew the Motor Vehicle Circulation Tax (Marbete) 2017, closes next Friday January 6, 2017. The DGII has more than 1,000 renewal windows located in banks and savings and loans associations throughout the country," the agency said in a statement.