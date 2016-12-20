Santo Domingo. - The Internal Taxes (DGII) agency on Tuesday reiterated that there'll be no extension of the January 6 deadline to renew the motor vehicle windshield sticker, noting that more than 50% of the motorists have already obtained the one for 2017.
It warns that once the deadline expires a RD$900 surcharge will be levied and traffic (AMET) cops will be on the streets writing tickets, and impounding vehicles, as Transit Law 241 stipulates.
"The process to renew the Motor Vehicle Circulation Tax (Marbete) 2017, closes next Friday January 6, 2017. The DGII has more than 1,000 renewal windows located in banks and savings and loans associations throughout the country," the agency said in a statement.
You Almost Found Us… Check us out at United ''METH' CH VR CH ILL'.!!!!
Methamphetamine[note (contracted from N-methylamphetamine) is a strong central nervous system (CNS) stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and obesity.
BOB ''ROBERT' ''GARBAGE'' S C R (E-W) Y O U. !!!!
$150,000.00 yes you're going to ''PAY''.
EA7'L''E. * * *