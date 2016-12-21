Medina: we need even more and better integration

Managua, Nicaragua.- President Danilo Medina on tuesday affirmed that the main concern of the region's countries should be, together with fighting poverty, to protect vulnerable people in societies that despite having managed to surmount poverty, still run the risk of regressing if they fail to reach some economic stability in the medium and long term."

He said creating decent jobs is the only way to achieve that goal, "which should undoubtedly be a central objective of the integration process of the Central American Integration System (SICA)."

"My proposal to you is that we explore together the best way for our economies to fully integrate into the new model of production chains, which is profoundly transforming the way we produce goods and services around the world," Medina said.

He noted the growing trend to spread the process of goods across a number of countries, in industries ranging from textiles to pharmaceuticals, aeronautics and electronics.

"I think we should explore all the ways to make the most of this model in our region, and especially benefit our small and medium enterprises in that process. I have focused my intervention on issues of employment, trade and climate change, but if I had done it in migration, security or any other field, the answer would have been the same: we need even more and better integration," Medina said.