Santo Domingo.- On news that Venezuela is cutting back on supplies of subsidized oil to neighboring countries and reports that Caracas hasn't shipped crude to Dominican Republic for nearly a year, nor refined products since around three months ago, two economists quoted by diariolibre.com say the measure won't have much impact given the current context of petroleum prices.

Ernesto Selman says Venezuela hasn't been shipping oil to the country for at least a year and that the oil refinery (Refidomsa) has resorted to buying in the spot market, which are tankers that roam the seas with fuel to sell.

"For Dominican Republic this problem is already integrated into the economic development, as I told you it hasn't been dispatched for one year and what little there was doesn't represent anything for the oil and fuel requirements of this country," Selman said.

PetroCaribe

"It's not very relevant because supply has fallen ... because favorable financing conditions have changed, and that has changed because the price has dropped. When the price is reduced so much, then the PetroCaribe agreement itself considers a decrease in financing," said Pavel Isa, in reference to Venezuela's supply of crude with soft financing.

Isa said that when the international price of oil is low, the purchase of crude oil from Venezuela becomes less attractive.

Selman said that Venezuela has been confronting production problems, with its productive capacity already at a minimum because it did not reinvest money in its facilities and its debt with China, which he affirms obliges Caracas to sell all the oil it produces.

"They didn't reinvest in maintaining their facilities to continue working, and now with a problem of foreign exchange, with a fiscal deficit of almost 15%, they have no way to finance anything," Selman added.