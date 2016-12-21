Santo Domingo.- The world president of AES Corporation recently visited the Dominican Republic to supervise the progress of the Dominican Power Partners (DPP) combined cycle conversion project, which is in its final phase of implementation .

Andrés Gluski expressed his satisfaction with the way in which the project is being implemented.

"When we broke ground in October 2014, together with the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina and Rubén Bichara, Executive Vice President of the CDEEE, stated that the conversion to combined cycle of DPP is part of the strategy of growth of AES in the Dominican Republic leveraged in the growth of the existing infrastructures, and thanks to the strong alliance with the State; which has allowed to maintain a long-term investment plan, which has been consistent throughout the 19 years that the company has in the country," the executive said.

Gluski informed that only in 2016 AES Dominicana has invested 41.6 million dollars in projects that will enter in 2017 and which added to the 260 million dollars for the construction of the combined cycle of DPP, the investment of AES Dominican in the country exceeds already The 1,300 million dollars.

He indicated that as on that occasion, AES reiterates its commitment to provide safe, reliable and sustainable energy solutions, and adapting DPP to a more efficient and competitive technology is a sample of adaptation to the times of change that the energy sector at the level world.

Gluski was received by AES Dominicana president, Edwin De los Santos, Abraham Garrido, director of the combined cycle project, Benjamín Villalobos, director of production of AES power plants in the country, among other collaborators.