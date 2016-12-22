Santo Domingo.- The yearly exodus for the holidays has begun, but not as the throngs in previous years, bus drivers of natiowide routes told outlet listin.com.do.

On Wednesday passengers started gathering at bus terminals, especially those traveling to the South region.

The drivers say the low amount of passengers is because some people are still working or have no money, a situation they affirm worsens over the years.

Nonetheless the number of passengers is expected to jump going forward into the weekend, and as in other years, shoppers are flowing into stores following the payment of the Christmas Bonus to all employees.