Close Gallery
Passengers.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The yearly exodus for the holidays has begun, but not as the throngs in previous years, bus drivers of natiowide routes told outlet listin.com.do.

On Wednesday passengers started gathering at bus terminals, especially those traveling to the South region.

The drivers say the low amount of passengers is because some people are still working or have no money, a situation they affirm worsens over the years.

Nonetheless the number of passengers is expected to jump going forward into the weekend, and as in other years, shoppers are flowing into stores following the payment of the Christmas Bonus to all employees.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 