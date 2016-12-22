Santo Domingo.- Deputy Foreign minister Hugo Rivera on Thursday announced details on the Laredo Initiative signed by Dominican Republic and Haiti authorities on Dec. 7, which seeks to develop trade along the Dominican-Haiti border.

Rivera called it an "incubating" initiative aimed at striking an agreement between both countries and Texas A & M University (TAMIU), which has offered technical coordination based on its experience at the Laredo, Texas-Mexico border, which boasts trade flow of around US$1.0 billion daily.

He said the project proposes bilateral meetings between Dominican and Haitian authorities to plan a "Border Development Program". The first meeting is scheduled for January in Dominican territory and the second would be in February in Haiti, although the dates haven't been defined thus far.

The program seeks to modernize and improve the management of the Dominican-Haiti border and spur facilities and "significantly increasing bilateral trade."

Rivera said that the agreement, which he described as "historic" because it is the first time that both countries work together to establish a joint plan for their borders, that is strongly commercial and not just migratory.

US participation

Rivera also noted that the agreement would be between the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the International University of Texas A & M, which would provide technical cooperation.

The official added that the US embassies here and in Haiti will take part in the initiative as witnesses, while the Haitian embassy would provide support during the process, but the US isn't part of the agreement, which is between the two Caribbean countries and the university.

