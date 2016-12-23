Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted unchanged prices on all fuels in effect from December 24 to 30, when premium gasoline will still cost RD$205.8 and regular will cost RD$190.20 per gallon.

Regular diesel will cost RD$152.00; optimum RD$166.60; avtur RD$114.90; kerosene RD$140.00 and fuel oil will still cost RD$95.80 per gallon.

Propane will still cost RD$100.10 per gallon, will natural gas, at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.74 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.