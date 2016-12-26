Close Gallery
Retail capital, Duarte con Paris, in Santo Domingo.
Santo Domingo.- Dominican National Retail Council (ConPer)  president Antonio Cruz Rojas on Sunday said Christmas sales fell because of the "systematic decline in purchasing power of families."

He said since the 2012 tax reform, families have been losing their ability to meet their needs, having to pay more taxes and still stagnant wages.

Cruz said despite the many people in the streets, businesses failed in their the estimated sales. "Most people used their 13th salary (Christmas bonus) to pay debts and simply bought the basics to spend Christmas Eve."

The business leader said every year the retail sales decline due to their losing purchasing power. "In 2013 was a loss of 8%, 11% in 2014, 13% in 2015 and 16% this year."

Improvement expected

As is tradition, retailers voice their complaint of slumping sales each year, parroting that last year was better.

But as it's also a tradition the retailers still hope for more dynamism in yearend sales, especially toys and other items for children to mark Three Kings Day (Epiphany).

 

Written by: zooma, 26 Dec 2016 12:16 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic


But, of course the politicos get their benefits without fail or need.

Written by: laman00, 26 Dec 2016 12:44 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
What happen to all that growing economy ??
Written by: marinos90209, 26 Dec 2016 2:04 PM
From: United States
yes laman00...the nr.1 growing economy in latin america.....for the pockets of the central bank chief....
Written by: Adrian29630, 26 Dec 2016 2:49 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
It may well also be that for those with some money to spend they find better quality and cheaper prices on the internet.

Retailers here need to look to the quality of the items they sell and set prices that are comparable with the world wide market. People can now look on the internet and see how local shops are profiteering by charging inflated prices.

Also at Christmas, the duty-free allowance allows an influx of goods from overseas and no doubt many take advantage of that if they have the ability and financial resources to do so.
Written by: guillermone, 26 Dec 2016 4:58 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
There are always of course other more extenuating circumstances which may have caused a decline in retail sales. All the possibilities mentioned above are valid reasons to clearly explain the reasons behind a downward trend. The loss of purchasing power, stagnant wages, inflation, higher TIBIS tax rates and the influx of duty free goods during Christmas holidays all influences retail sales. However, the most significant impact has been ecommerce or internet sales. This trend is happening not only in the DR but rather a worldwide phenomenon. There is a crisis in retail and most significant change was first noticed in the US during the 2013 holiday shopping season. According to ShopperTrak, retailers received approximately half the foot traffic they normally experienced just three years earlier. With consumer confidence growing in leaps and bounds, a decline in foot traffic signifies a tectonic shift in the way consumers shop and buy. And the same applies and no difference in the DR
Written by: chillinout, 28 Dec 2016 8:58 AM
From: Dominican Republic
A very low work force income country forcing high consumption and import taxes on them does not help their purchasing power and standard of living.

When a country needs, promotes and uses free trade (tax free) zones and tourism development tax free projects even with almost free labor to compete globally selling to higher income countries the domestic policies and taxes must be harmful.
