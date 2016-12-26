Santo Domingo.- Dominican National Retail Council (ConPer) president Antonio Cruz Rojas on Sunday said Christmas sales fell because of the "systematic decline in purchasing power of families."

He said since the 2012 tax reform, families have been losing their ability to meet their needs, having to pay more taxes and still stagnant wages.

Cruz said despite the many people in the streets, businesses failed in their the estimated sales. "Most people used their 13th salary (Christmas bonus) to pay debts and simply bought the basics to spend Christmas Eve."

The business leader said every year the retail sales decline due to their losing purchasing power. "In 2013 was a loss of 8%, 11% in 2014, 13% in 2015 and 16% this year."

Improvement expected

As is tradition, retailers voice their complaint of slumping sales each year, parroting that last year was better.

But as it's also a tradition the retailers still hope for more dynamism in yearend sales, especially toys and other items for children to mark Three Kings Day (Epiphany).