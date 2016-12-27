Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will host the 5th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (ECLAC) on January 25, the Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

Prior to the summit to be held at Bávaro resort (east), ECLAC's XIII Meeting of Foreign Ministers is set for January 24.

Meanwhile the XXI Meeting of the bloc's national coordinators is slated for Jan. 21 to 23.

Moreover, the V Meeting of the Working Group on Cooperation will be held in Santo Domingo Jan. 12 and 13, according to the Foreign Ministry's official calendar.

It adds that at the conclave, the Dominican Republic will transfer the CELAC's temporary presidency to El Salvador.