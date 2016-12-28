Santo Domingo.- At yearend 2016 Dominican Republic's Government of the has around 500,000 civil servants , without counting municipalities , Public Administration minister Ramon Ventura revealed Tuesday.

He said the figure doesn't include the nearly 100,000 wage earners in the country's 157 municipalities.

When asked about critique from political sectors, civil society and economists on the continuously ballooned payroll which weighs heavy on the budget, the official said that it's "within the regional average," according to the size and needs of State personnel.

Ventura said education and health require the most staff, "given the notable increase in public investment in these important pillars of development."

"I think there has been a relationship that is maintained within the Latin American average, in terms of state size and payroll," the official said, quoted by acento.com.do.