Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Central Banker Hector Valdez Albizu met in his office with United Kingdom ambassador Chris Campbell, in a visit to exchange views on Valdez's recent visit to the UK, where he spoke to a select forum of officials and experts on monetary policy at the Bank of England, as well as meeting with various investors.

Also discussed at the meeting were other topics of common interest to the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom, such as training in financial and cybernetic security issues, which would be carried out through collaboration between the British Embassy, the British Chamber of Commerce and the Dominican Central Bank.

"Also highlighted was the institutional strength and independence with which the Central Bank operates, and the efforts made by this entity to train its technical team and motivate the sense of belonging and loyalty of its staff," the Central Bank said in an emailed statement.