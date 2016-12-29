Santo Domingo.- There's been a trend towards a decrease in the number of members of Dominican households in recent years, mostly on the sustained fall in fertility levels.

The most recent National Multiple Purpose Household Survey -2015) reveals that just two or three members form 40.5% of Dominican households, followed by those with between four and five members (32.5%), while 16.7% are those with one member

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), the geographical distribution of households is predominantly urban, or 74.1% and is dominated predominantly by men.

Common law surpasses marriages

"As for the marital status of the population aged 12 years and over, the data from the study reflect results very similar to previous years, where 31.7% of the population is single; 31.2% are in free union; About one-sixth (15.2%) are separated from a free union and only 14.4% are legally married," the agency said.

In the analysis of marital status, the study shows that the city of Santo Domingo has the largest proportion of the country's single population with 34.4%, and the lowest proportion of people in either legal or consensual union, or 43.4%.