Santo Domingo.- There's been a trend towards a decrease in the number of members of Dominican households in recent years, mostly on the sustained fall in fertility levels.

The most recent National Multiple Purpose Household Survey -2015) reveals that just two or three members form 40.5% of Dominican households, followed by those with between four and five members (32.5%), while 16.7% are those with one member

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), the geographical distribution of households is predominantly urban, or 74.1% and is dominated predominantly by men.

Common law surpasses marriages

"As for the marital status of the population aged 12 years and over, the data from the study reflect results very similar to previous years, where 31.7% of the population is single; 31.2% are in free union; About one-sixth (15.2%) are separated from a free union and only 14.4% are legally married," the agency said.

In the analysis of marital status, the study shows that the city of Santo Domingo has the largest proportion of the country's single population with 34.4%, and the lowest proportion of people in either legal or consensual union, or 43.4%.

Written by: bernies, 29 Dec 2016 10:22 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Paying for a wedding is a bit costly so not many can afford to get married and since the constitution states that free union for over 3 years has the same rights as legally married there is no need to get married. Some people think why waste all that money, so they rather instead use the money to fixed their houses or buy a car. Wise idea I would say.
Written by: Brien, 29 Dec 2016 11:58 AM
From: United States
I've seen some insensitive photo captions, but the one used here should trigger all kinds of lawsuits, including slander, libel, malicious intent . . . Wow!
Written by: PuntaCanaMike, 29 Dec 2016 8:35 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: PuntaCanaMike, 29 Dec 2016 8:36 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: PuntaCanaMike, 29 Dec 2016 8:38 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: Tuznik, 29 Dec 2016 8:44 PM
From: United States
Living together ? That's ok . These American and European men are realizing that as pretty as some Dominican girls are . She better have money . If not you marry the whole family . And you will need a bigger house for all of them . Don't get married .. And you will hear the complains from mom daily .
Take your pick . It is easier to avoid mom if the entire family isn't living with you .
So if you fall for a Dominican girl ( and I can understand that .). Plan on a house big enough for mom , dad . 4 siblings ( at least ) and grand ma and grand pa . That takes a damn big garden and a lot of chickens running around . If your lucky . Mom will wash your bvd's . Yes ... Marriage is expensive in the DR .
Written by: DomRat, 29 Dec 2016 8:51 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Tuznik,

there is no button for a thumbs up but you've got it.
