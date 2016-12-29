Santo Domingo.- French and Dominican geologists and geochemists conducted water and rock surveys in 20 areas of the Dominican Republic to determine their geothermal potential and assess conditions leading to clean energy production, as part of a study funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The study "Specific Agreement to Evaluate the Geothermal Potential of the Dominican Republic" is carried out by the French Geological and Mining Research Office (BRGM), and the Energy and Mines Ministry (MEM), through the affiliate agency National Geological Service (SGN), which will also detemine which areas have the most potential to develop geotourism projects.

The French technicians will take 100 kilos of water and rock to carry out isotopic and geochemical analyzes using geothermometers, to determine the temperature in the depth of the regions, starting from the chemical composition of the waters, said Bernard Sanjuan, head of The Georeferential Division of Deep and Surface Geothermal Resources of the BRGM.

Areas of interest

Quoted by acento.com.do, National Geological Service director Santiago Muñoz says the Constanza-Las Yayas de Viajama (central) axis figures among the areas of high interest because they are areas of recent (non-active) volcanism, between 500,000 and 700,000 years.

There's also geothermal interest in the Padre Las Casas-Vicente Noble- Canoa (west) area, where there are hot springs, whereas San Juan de la Maguana, Enriquillo, Pedro Santana and San José de las Matas have sites with mineral waters.