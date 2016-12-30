Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday again posted higher prices on most fuels to be in effect from December 31 to January 6.

Premium gasoline will cost RD$210.80; regular will cost RD$195.20, both RD$5.00 more per gallon; regular diesel will cost RD$154.00 and optimum RD$168.60, both RD$2.00 higher per gallon.

Avtur will cost RD$116.90; kerosene will cost RD$142.00, while fuel oil will cost RD$97.80, all three RD$2.00 higher; and propane will cost RD$103.10, or RD$3.00 more per gallon

Natural gas remains unchanged at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

The Dominican Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.76 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.