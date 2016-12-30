Santo Domingo.- Dominican Port Authority director Víctor Gómez Casanova on Friday observed dozens hulks and abandoned boats along both banks of the Ozama and Isabela rivers Friday to verify their status.

The official said the tour is a follow up for a survey is being conducted on the boats moored to the docks on both rivers and other major tributaries across the country.

"We have verified that there are many boats stranded past the allowed period and continue there causing damages to the environment by their decomposition," the official said.

Gomez said he's spoken with Environment minister Francisco Domínguez, and other officials, to start to notify the companies that own those abandoned boats without the corresponding permits next Monday.

"With the deadline for their repairs expired we will thusly enforce the Environment Ministry resolution and proceed to tow them away from the Ozama And Isabela rivers," the official said, in reference to the Environment Ministry deadline for the removal of the boats.