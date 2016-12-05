Santo Domingo.- The 21st annual auto fair Autoferia Popular ended Sunday with more than RD$ 4.31 billion (US$93.7 million) in loans approved for 3,465 vehicles, surpassing last year's figures.

The SUV again led the types of vehicle sold, with sn average loan of RD $1.2 million, accounting for 43% of the financing requests.

The event held from December 1 to 4 in the parking lot of the Torre Popular bank headquarters where more than 30 national auto dealers offered fixed rates of 8.50%, to 6 months; 9.50%, one year; 11.50% to three years and 13.50% to five years.

Buyers were able to finance up to 90% of the vehicle's value with up to seven years to pay, said Banco Popular executive vice president Juan Lehoux. "These results show that Autoferia Popular is the main platform for marketing and financing new vehicles in the Dominican Republic, becoming a reference of this type of activity in the national economy."