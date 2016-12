Santo Domingo.- The Government will start to disburse RD$12.4 billion (US$269.6 million) for the Christmas bonus also known as the 13th salary to its employees today Monday.

Last week Administrative minister Jose Ramon Peralta had announced the double salary for state employees at the beginning of December, which local media affirm "reactivates the national economy, due to the increase in currency."

The private sector meanwhile usually pays the bonus starting December 15.