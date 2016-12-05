Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- It will soon be easier for Dominican Republic builders in urban areas, said the Environment Ministry, which will streamline its Environmental Assessment Regulation Process, to reduce the time it takes to issue environmental authorizations.

Environment minister Francisco Domínguez  said Resolution 15-2016 aims reduce to less than one week paperwork that usually took months. "The measure seeks to streamline the processes and make the formalities required for the construction sector more viable in order to carry out their work."

The measure includes an "express route" for certain construction requests, to rebuild or expand housing projects, schools, offices, non-industrial and land occupancy at ground level housing units.

The Resolution notes however that the projects "cannot carried out in environmentally fragile areas, and that for the operation of the project, it is feasible to connect to existing systems or built by the project for potable water, sanitary sewerage services and solid waste collection."

