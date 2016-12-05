Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Finance minister Donald Guerrero on Wednesday said the National Budget counts with US$434.8 million to repair damages in provinces declared in a state of emergency, from the month-long downpours mostly in the north of the country.

He said the Government Budget has the funds needed for emergency cases, in addition to a World Bank financing of US$100.0 million.

Interviewed in the National Palace, Guerrero said the emergency amount in next year's Budget is a percentage of tax revenue, adding that losses from the flooding have been tallied at RD$20.0 billion (US$434.8 million) thus far.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 