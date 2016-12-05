Santo Domingo.- Central banker Héctor Valdez Albizu on thursday said an additional RD$12.0 billion from the legal reserve of multiple banks and S & Ls to build low-cost housin of up to RD$2.4 million, especially in the new development, Ciudad Juan Bosch.

In a meeting with executives of S & Ls and of the Commercial Banks Association (ABA), also attended by Finance minister Donald Guerrero, Valdez Albizu said the funds will be used for 20-year loans to the public, at a rate of up to 9 %, revisable every four years, not exceeding 1% per annum or 12% over the 20-year period.

The RD$12.0 billion are in addition to RD$4.4 billion still pending disbursement of the 10 billion pesos that were released in March 2015, the Central Bank said in an emailed statement, "which means that the financial intermediation entities will have over 16 billion pesos (US$347.8 million) to facilitate mortgage loans for low-cost housing."