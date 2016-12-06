Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) president Campos De Moya on Monday lauded the sector for its hard work during the two years of his tenure and stressed the progress in the five years since the Dominican Industry's 2nd Congress.

He said despite daunting hurdles still to surmount, the industrial sector is now stronger, competitive and capable of boosting exports, which in his view has contributed to the public and private sector working together.

"Entrepreneurs are willing to invest in the development of their companies and capable of permanent innovations, as well as concerned To improve the quality of employment generated by their companies and to increase formal employment," De Moya said.

He added that the international environment continues its rapid change, presenting new problems, as well as the persistence of others, "in the electric sector, for example."