Visit aims to increase trade links among companies in Tampa Bay and Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- A group of 36 business
leaders from Tampa Bay, Florida, traveled to the Dominican Republic on Monday
to participate in a trade mission hosted by the US Embassy Commercial Service.
The entrepreneurs belong to the Tampa Bay
Export Alliance, a public-private regional alliance focused on building
overseas trade links for Tampa Bay.
"Upon arrival in the country, delegates
will begin an agenda of activities, including a briefing on trade in the
country organized by the US Embassy Commercial Service, a welcome reception
hosted by the United States Ambassador, James "Wally" Brewster, and a
session titled "Doing Business in the Caribbean" which will be held
at the US Embassy in Santo Domingo," the US Embassy said in an emailed
statement.
It said 13 companies represented in the
mission will participate in a business connections program facilitated by the
US Commercial Service, through which they will have more than 150 individual
and personalized meetings with Dominican companies.
"Companies that use the US Commercial Service
have the best opportunity to bring their products and services to companies
interested in buying them," said Lorrie Belovich, director of
international business development for the Tampa Hillsborough Economic
Development Corporation.
"The local companies that have
participated in this program have been very successful in entering new foreign
markets and have received support and presentations that many businesses cannot
obtain for themselves," Belovich said.
Trade impact
"Establishing trade relations between
Dominican and US companies is and will always be the best way to create lasting
ties between our two countries," Brewster said to stress trade's positive impact.
About the US Commercial Service
The Commercial Service is the trade promotion
body of the International Trade Administration, which belongs to the United
States Department of Commerce. Professionals who are part of the US Commercial
Service work in more than 100 cities across the United States and in more than
75 countries to help US companies begin exporting or increasing their sales in
new global markets.
The US Commercial Service Is an important
part of the United States Embassy in Santo Domingo. For more information, visit
www.export.gov/caribbean.
Written by: bernies
, 6 Dec 2016 9:57 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Wait it a minute, wasn't Ambassador Brewster saying the other days that corruptions in government in this country was holding back American companies that wants to do business with this country. Well the Ambassador I guess that doesn't know what is happening or otherwise he wouldn't had made those comments.
From: Dominican Republic
Here come a fresh load of investors that Dominicans will steal from.
Written by: laman00
, 6 Dec 2016 2:51 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Bernies there"s a SUCKER born every minute.
you have a much better chance Gambling in Vegas rather than investing in the land of LADRONOZOS!
HAHAHAHAHAHAAHH oh man what are these people thinking................
Written by: laman00
, 6 Dec 2016 3:01 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Bernies let me update you about your backward country and the investors who have a half brain to even think about it, you not only will lose your whole investment chances are that you might lose your own life also.........
