Santo Domingo.- A group of 36 business leaders from Tampa Bay, Florida, traveled to the Dominican Republic on Monday to participate in a trade mission hosted by the US Embassy Commercial Service.

The entrepreneurs belong to the Tampa Bay Export Alliance, a public-private regional alliance focused on building overseas trade links for Tampa Bay.

"Upon arrival in the country, delegates will begin an agenda of activities, including a briefing on trade in the country organized by the US Embassy Commercial Service, a welcome reception hosted by the United States Ambassador, James "Wally" Brewster, and a session titled "Doing Business in the Caribbean" which will be held at the US Embassy in Santo Domingo," the US Embassy said in an emailed statement.

It said 13 companies represented in the mission will participate in a business connections program facilitated by the US Commercial Service, through which they will have more than 150 individual and personalized meetings with Dominican companies.

"Companies that use the US Commercial Service have the best opportunity to bring their products and services to companies interested in buying them," said Lorrie Belovich, director of international business development for the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation.

"The local companies that have participated in this program have been very successful in entering new foreign markets and have received support and presentations that many businesses cannot obtain for themselves," Belovich said.

Trade impact

"Establishing trade relations between Dominican and US companies is and will always be the best way to create lasting ties between our two countries," Brewster said to stress trade's positive impact.

About the US Commercial Service

The Commercial Service is the trade promotion body of the International Trade Administration, which belongs to the United States Department of Commerce. Professionals who are part of the US Commercial Service work in more than 100 cities across the United States and in more than 75 countries to help US companies begin exporting or increasing their sales in new global markets.

The US Commercial Service Is an important part of the United States Embassy in Santo Domingo. For more information, visit www.export.gov/caribbean.