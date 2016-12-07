Santo Domingo.- The national truck owners association (Fenatrado) staged a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday to demand that the Government repeal the fuel subsidy to the business sector and a general wage increase.
Fenatrado president Ricardo de los Santos said the strike, which started 6am yesterday and will be lifted in the early Wednesday, roiled the transport of foods and building materials to and from the country's docks and to Haiti.
He said around 90,000 Fenatrado-affiliated truckers and more than 20,000 rigs, including trucks, flatbeds and tractor trailers halted cargo services across the country, to demand better conditions by allowing as much as 30 percent higher freight fees.
This is why the famous METRO should have not been built just to serve 500,000 people.
The Dominican Rep. needs freight trains with passenger cars from all the ports connecting to a centralized rail system that expands the whole length of the country from the Haitian border to Punta Cana(We got the resources). Then we can get rid of the shackles.
I would love to manage this island. I would do such a good job, I would have to hire Blackwater to watch my back from the 4,488 Scofflaw officials.
Danilo is Chicken for not cleaning house from the jump.