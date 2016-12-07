Close Gallery
File photo.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The national truck owners association (Fenatrado) staged a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday to demand that the Government repeal the fuel subsidy to the business sector and a general wage increase.

Fenatrado president Ricardo de los Santos said the strike, which started 6am yesterday and will be lifted in the early Wednesday, roiled the transport of foods and building materials to and from the country's docks and to Haiti.

He said around 90,000 Fenatrado-affiliated truckers and more than 20,000 rigs, including trucks, flatbeds and tractor trailers halted cargo services across the country, to demand better conditions by allowing as much as 30 percent higher freight fees.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 7 Dec 2016 11:21 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
And if that is not good enough reason to break their monopoly I don't know what is.
Written by: RobertoJose, 7 Dec 2016 2:22 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
F%$#@g handouts, F@#$%g handouts, everybody wants one. How about creating an honest living instead, you bum.

This is why the famous METRO should have not been built just to serve 500,000 people.

The Dominican Rep. needs freight trains with passenger cars from all the ports connecting to a centralized rail system that expands the whole length of the country from the Haitian border to Punta Cana(We got the resources). Then we can get rid of the shackles.

I would love to manage this island. I would do such a good job, I would have to hire Blackwater to watch my back from the 4,488 Scofflaw officials.

Danilo is Chicken for not cleaning house from the jump.

Written by: RobertoJose, 7 Dec 2016 2:26 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
90,000 uneducated pieces of Shiets taking the country hostage and the president sits there with his thumb up his asss.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 