Santo Domingo.- The national truck owners association (Fenatrado) staged a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday to demand that the Government repeal the fuel subsidy to the business sector and a general wage increase.

Fenatrado president Ricardo de los Santos said the strike, which started 6am yesterday and will be lifted in the early Wednesday, roiled the transport of foods and building materials to and from the country's docks and to Haiti.

He said around 90,000 Fenatrado-affiliated truckers and more than 20,000 rigs, including trucks, flatbeds and tractor trailers halted cargo services across the country, to demand better conditions by allowing as much as 30 percent higher freight fees.