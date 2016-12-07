Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's Securities Superintendence (SIV) on Tuesday said the country's Securities Market reached RD$147.0 billion just in November trades, totaling RD$1.65 trillion (US$34.8 billion) from January to November, or 30.2% higher than a year ago.

Data by the SIV show that at the end of November, Cevaldom (Depósito Centralizado de Valores, SA) totaled RD$747.0 billion, an 18% jump compared to the end of November 2015.

Speaking with journalists and media executives, Securities Superintendent Gabriel Castro also said there were 59,429 accounts and 60,155 registered holders in Cevaldom at the end of November.

The official said when analyzed, those operations show that they generate more than RD$3 billion annually. "Then it is calculated not only with the payment of the new toll, but we are also seeing the almost exponential increase in the country's vehicle fleet ... these flows will continue to grow substantially."

Market statistics on the approved IPOs until November 2016 show a 53.96% jump compared to the same period in 2015, increasing from RD$49.7 billion last year to RD$ 76.6 billion today.