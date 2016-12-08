Santo Domingo.- The flooding from November's downpours has left nearly US$64.5 million in losses to the banana sector, one of the hardest hit in the Dominican Republic, EFE reports.

Dominican Banana Association president Simeón Ramírez on Wednesday said 35% of the banana plantations "collapsed" from the flooding.

He noted that around 80% of the harvest is for export, and will jeopardize the plantations.

Ramirez said producers will need as much as US$51.6 million to re-plant, and have asked the government to provide low rate loans.

Agro chief

Agriculture minister Angel Estevez on Wednesday said preliminary data show decreases in farm production in several areas of the northwest, home to more than 85% of the banana crops for export and domestic consumption.

The sector's losses, the official said, will cause a "glut" from harvests in the local market in the next few days, but within four or six weeks bananas will "logically experience an increase in price due to the scarcity."