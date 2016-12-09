Santo Domingo.- The President of the Round Table of Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic, Fernando González Nicolás on Thursday requested to join efforts between the government and the private sector to prioritize exports. "These are fundamental for the strengthening of the economy in general."

He added that countries in the world that have achieved sustained economic development and generalized wealth have achieved through prioritizing exports, foreign investment, education, among others.

González Nicolás raised the need to explore new markets for Dominican exports to increase and diversify them. He said we need to do more foreign trade missions, organize more international fairs in the country, participate in more exhibitions abroad and do more market research and publicize them. "Working together between the government and the private sector to achieve export development is vital."

He suggested that depending on the possibilities to give more support to the Dominican Republic Export and Investment Promotion Center, CEI-RD, providing it with the resources necessary to do an effective job of promoting exports and foreign investment.

Role embassies play

The president of the Roundtable highlighted the importance of the role of Dominican embassies abroad in supporting entrepreneurs in the search for new markets for exports and to attract investments.

Because of the importance of the role played by the ambassadors, he proposed to rotate ambassadors who stary more time than they should, in their respective diplomatic posts.

Gonzalez Nicolas said many of those ambassadors have more than 10 years in the same post, a period of time that is unusual in countries with efficient diplomacy.

Blocked: Dominican exports to Trinidad

In another topic, González Nicolás noted that that exports of a dozen Dominican agricultural products isn't allowed by Trinidad since two years ago.

He referred to agricultural items such as bananas, pineapples, tomatoes among others, which cannot be exported to Trinidad since they are subject to barriers imosed by the authorities of that country.

He said to solve the problem requires the involvement of the CEI-RD and the Ministry of Agriculture at the highest level.

"Trinidad is today the main trading partner of the Dominican Republic in the British Caribbean region, CARICOM. Dominican agricultural products are very competitive and there are transport facilities to Trinidad," concludes González Nicolas.