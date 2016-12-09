Santo Domingo. - The United States Embassy in Santo Domingo is pleased to share four improvements in our visa services that demonstrate our commitment to provide the best possible consular assistance to our applicants in the Dominican Republic.

• We have brought in temporary staff and dedicated additional resources to interview more than 11,000 tourist visa applicants in the week from December 5 to 9. This initiative doubles our normal capacity in an effort to allow more Dominican travelers to visit friends and family in the United States during this holiday season.

• Starting Wednesday, December 7, the Consular Section will offer home delivery as a premium service for applicants for immigrant and nonimmigrant visas. For an additional charge of US $ 9.75, to be paid online with credit card, the passport with the issued visa can be delivered in their homes or offices. Applicants will select and pay for this service at www.ustraveldocs.com/do_es when scheduling their appointments. Up to four additional persons may be authorized to receive the documents if the applicant cannot be present at the time of delivery.

• The online payment option is now available at www.ustraveldocs.com/do_es to pay the visa fee. There are two online payment options: Applicants can pay online with a credit card; Or Banco Popular customers can pay using Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) directly from their Banco Popular online account. Applicants may also continue to pay the visa fee in person at any branch of Banco Popular in the Dominican Republic. (The additional fee of US$9.75 for premium delivery is only paid online via credit card).

• Two additional offices of Mail Boxes, Etc. have been opened in the Dominican Republic, one in the Gazcue Sector, Santo Domingo and another in Higüey, La Altagracia. There are now 15 options where you can pick up passports after the visa is issued at no additional cost, including the Visa Attendance Center (VAC) at Galerias 360. Visa applicants choose their point of delivery at www.ustraveldocs.com / Do_en when scheduling appointments. After the interview, applicants receive a notification at their registered email address when the visa is ready to pick up.

For complete information on all the visa services offered by the United States Embassy in Santo Domingo, visit www.ustraveldocs.com/do_es. To learn more about United States regulations and visa policy, as well as tips and exhortations for all international travelers, visit travel.state.gov.