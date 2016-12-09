Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The  Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from December 10 to 16, when   premium gasoline will cost RD$202.80, and regular will cost RD$187.20, or RD$3.00 more per gallon on both.

Regular diesel will cost RD$149.00, or RD$4.00 more; optimum diesel will cost RD$163.60, or RD$5.00 more; avtur will cost RD$111.90, or RD$4.00 more; kerosene will cost RD$137.00, or RD$5.00 more, and fuel oil will cost RD$92.80, an RD$5.00 more per gallon.

Propane gas will cost RD$100.10 per gallon, or RD$5.00 higher, while natural gas remains unchanged at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.69 per dollar was used to calculate of fuel prices.

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 9 Dec 2016 11:08 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Once again families hit by higher propane gas prices. What can be the justification of a 5 peso per gallon rise. Just another way this government is taking money from those who can least afford it. You can limit the use of a vehicle but as virtually everyone uses propane to cook you cannot stop feeding your family.
