Miami (Latinvex).- Dominican Republic passes Brazil as Latin America’s second tourism earner, according to a Latinvex analysis of new data from the World Tourism Organization.

Latinvex is a Miami-based publication specializing in news about Latin America business.

With tourism revenues growing 8.1 percent last year to US$6.1 billion, the Dominican Republic is now the second-largest tourism earner in Latin America after Mexico.

Brazil, the previous number two, saw its tourism receipts fall 14.6 percent to US$5.8 billion.

The Dominican Republic continues to be Latin America’s champion when it comes to receipts as a percent of its GDP, with a ratio of 9.1 percent.

Meanwhile, when it comes to receipts per visitor (US$1,093) it ranks fourth in Latin America, the same position it holds in terms of arrivals.

The Dominican Republic last year received 5.6 million international arrivals, up 8.9 percent compared with 2014.

All in all, the number of international arrivals to Latin America grew by 7.5 percent last year to 97.1 million visitors, while receipts grew 4.6 percent to $82.9 billion, according to our analysis.

Receipts per visitor reached US$854, a 3.3 percent decline from 2014.

Panama and Colombia saw the strongest gains in real growth of tourism receipts, while Paraguay posted the strongest percentage growth.

In terms of arrivals, Mexico saw the strongest real growth, while Paraguay again posted the highest percentage growth, according to Latinvex.

Mexico remains the undisputed king of tourism in Latin America, thanks to receiving 32.1 million tourists last year, who spent US$17.7 billion.