Santo Domingo.- In its 2012-2016 government program, which concluded Tuesday, to start his second term in office president Danilo Medina promised to "strengthen the newly created Pro Competition Commission, to promote the efficient functioning of markets and eliminate distortions and avoid abuses of a dominant position."

But outlet diariolibre.com reports that attempts to institutionally strengthen that entity have stalled in the Senate Standing Committee on Industry, Trade and Free Zones, headed by Charles Mariotti, where since 2013 have been stalled over two short lists to complete the board of the National Competition Protection Commission (CNDC) and choose its director.

“In his program for his second term (2016-2020) who took office yesterday, President Danilo Medina does not refer to the CNDC, although the task is still pending.

Last March National Business Council (CONEP) president Rafael Blanco called the Competition Act "an indispensable tool to ensure free competition" and noted that though the Commission had yet to function, "to appoint its executive director has not been possible" which it affirms is "one of the essential requirements to take effect."

The statement responds to European Union ambassador Alberto Navarro, who at the end of February criticized the country’s elite families, "owners of big business," who allegedly stymie more commercial competition.

The Competition Protection Law created the Antitrust Commission on January 16, 2008, but has yet to exercise its disciplinary role against abuses and unfair cornering of markets.

The agency has nonetheless waged an intense effort to promote competition by training of staff on relations and cooperation with international partner organizations, and develops regulations and studies on economic sectors, where it detects unfair practices and abuses of market dominance.

During a visit to Pro-Competitiveness director Michelle Cohen in September 2014, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Planning Competition Policy Office director Isa Tara Koslov stressed the advocacy practices for affected sectors with policies focused on industries.