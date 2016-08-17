Close Gallery
Cable car and another Metro line is part of reform
Santo Domingo.- As part of president Danilo Medina’s announced plans during his inaugural on Tuesday stand out works and institutional reforms to improve Dominican Republic's road infrastructure and its public transport system until 2020.

He said a National Road Safety Plan will be implemented, with a new agency called the Transport Institute, to coordinate and centralize all government policies and measures, “to enable a genuine public transport policy.”

He said he’ll issue a transitory executive order next week to create the entity, pending Congressional approval of the bill for the new Transportation, Traffic and Road Safety Law.

Medina said the provision constitutes a new “beginning" for transport in the Dominican Republic, and improve inter-agency coordination together with the private sector.

He said his second term in office will "transform" the sector by launching an Integrated Public Transport System (PSIS), which will start in Greater Santo Domingo and other cities afterwards.

This project "will establish a reordering of public transport routes, to promote a single, integrated service and efficient network for users."

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 17 Aug 2016 6:15 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
It is absolutely essential that the road that bypasses the capital betwen the two ports and crosses Duarte Highway to the north , is completes ASAP ..and the tolls must be low so trucks and other vehicles from Haina and San Cristobel can get to Boca Chica without trundling through the capital . It would also mean traffic from Santiago to the east would not have to go through the city. A very major road must be made from the city centre to Villa Mella and surrounds . That would be a very good start .
