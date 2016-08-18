Close Gallery
Higüey, Dominican Republic.- The chief executive of the country’s biggest retail and supermarket chain on Wednesday said the group will enter the agro sector with a higher quality herd than the current one, aimed at replacing the beef imports from the United States.

Centro Cuesta Nacional (CCN) CEO José Miguel González Cuadra said the group already has its own meat packing plant in La Romana (east) and will have a genetic farm in La Vega (central), where the project works with a group of producers, it will be to support farmers and the livestock sector with herds of Brangus steer.

He said the project will be announced in October "to support ranchers and livestock farms in the country to improve quality, compete and replace imports of quality meat coming from the United States."

The group, which owns 10 Jumbo department stores across the country, also operates El Nacional supermarkets, Cuesta hardware, Bebemundo, bookstore Cuesta, among others. He said his family is optimistic with its incursion in the area of ??agriculture.

 González, interviewed by Listin Diario in Higuey, eastern La Altagracia province, added that he hopes the important project will improve the quality of the country’s beef.

Written by: zooma, 18 Aug 2016 10:27 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Somehow the marketers got to González Cuadra. His meat products may be good. However, the quality of US products may be a few stars above the domestic herds. Consumers used to the imported beef (from US and Argentina) will be a hard market to switch their tastes.

The Dominican herds will need to be fed a similar fodder to that of the US herds to gain the flavor and texture necessary to win over converts. However, Dominicans are reluctant to invest in such feeds because of costs of purchase, transportation, and importation.

Written by: laman00, 18 Aug 2016 10:32 AM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
You can't even chew the beef that they are talking about, what the hell is wrong with your beef? I mean not just this chain but all others also, I have tried every other kind and it is the same.

Could it be that they are selling a DONKEY meat, anything is possible there...
Written by: bobrjm, 18 Aug 2016 11:35 AM
From: Canada, Traveling
If they are able to accomplish their aims it will be very good for the farmers and the Dominican Republic in general.

Here's hoping it works.

Written by: Ricardolito, 18 Aug 2016 11:44 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I agree that dominican beef is impossible to chew or eat with any comfort ..However the meat this chain imports from the USA is only slightly better . Not only are the beef cattle here of poor quality but so is the pasture that the cattle eat .. . We can only hope but my view is that this Spanish owned group has not much interest in the DR but only the profit they make here. They are the reason the prices of food are so high.
Written by: bernies, 18 Aug 2016 3:42 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
All you guys are forgetting one thing, which that the beef meat from the USA are produce from cows that are not eating natural grass like the DR cows are, instead the cows there they feed with hydro product which can later on in life can lead people to have cancer. No one will ever get cancer by eating DR cows meat.
Written by: Arcangel96, 19 Aug 2016 12:15 PM
From: Dominican Republic
bernies,

I would add that taste and texture are subjective and variable. Plus, there is something to be said about steak preparation and fine cooking. For example, in my experience, many in DR would preferred their steaks within hours of the of the cow being slaughter. However, many considered dry-aged beef the way to go!...again subjective!

Written by: Radar, 19 Aug 2016 6:52 PM
From: United States, Aspen Hill, Maryland.

"instead the cows there (US) they feed with hydro product which can later on in life can lead people to have cancer."...

What's a "hydro" product.???

As mentioned above, Cows fed on grass and allowed to roam free are much healthier but tougher. (to eat). Those fed corn and other grains, raised in stockyards, are more tender but the meat tends to be fattier. They must be given antibiotics and growth hormones to keep them in prime condition.

If ranchers in DR can succeed in raising animals Argentine style, (proper feed, grass + grains, expert veterinary care, free of diseases such as hoof and mouth, mad cow, etc., they will make huge dollars catering to the existing and growing tourism industry.
This push to expand cattle herds and other meats for home consumption is an idea whose time has come... Most of the she southwest is ideally suited for this industry..
Written by: chillinout, 23 Aug 2016 8:25 PM
From: Dominican Republic
DR is a chicken and pork place. For 6 years or more it was impossible to get domestic beef that could be chewed. Used to buy it from importers at a price but in the last year Super Pola came to town has been supplying good beef. They sell imported labels and non imported labeled which has been good with a little care.

They also just raised the price of the domestic( not labeled imported) faux filet 20% in one shot.
