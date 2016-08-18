Higüey, Dominican Republic.- The chief executive of the country’s biggest retail and supermarket chain on Wednesday said the group will enter the agro sector with a higher quality herd than the current one, aimed at replacing the beef imports from the United States.

Centro Cuesta Nacional (CCN) CEO José Miguel González Cuadra said the group already has its own meat packing plant in La Romana (east) and will have a genetic farm in La Vega (central), where the project works with a group of producers, it will be to support farmers and the livestock sector with herds of Brangus steer.

He said the project will be announced in October "to support ranchers and livestock farms in the country to improve quality, compete and replace imports of quality meat coming from the United States."

The group, which owns 10 Jumbo department stores across the country, also operates El Nacional supermarkets, Cuesta hardware, Bebemundo, bookstore Cuesta, among others. He said his family is optimistic with its incursion in the area of ??agriculture.

González, interviewed by Listin Diario in Higuey, eastern La Altagracia province, added that he hopes the important project will improve the quality of the country’s beef.