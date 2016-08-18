Higüey, Dominican Republic.- The chief executive of the country’s biggest retail and supermarket chain on Wednesday said the group will enter the agro sector with a higher quality herd than the current one, aimed at replacing the beef imports from the United States.
Centro Cuesta Nacional (CCN) CEO José Miguel González Cuadra said the group already has its own meat packing plant in La Romana (east) and will have a genetic farm in La Vega (central), where the project works with a group of producers, it will be to support farmers and the livestock sector with herds of Brangus steer.
He said the project will be announced in October "to support ranchers and livestock farms in the country to improve quality, compete and replace imports of quality meat coming from the United States."
The group, which owns 10 Jumbo department stores across the country, also operates El Nacional supermarkets, Cuesta hardware, Bebemundo, bookstore Cuesta, among others. He said his family is optimistic with its incursion in the area of ??agriculture.
González, interviewed by Listin Diario in Higuey, eastern La Altagracia province, added that he hopes the important project will improve the quality of the country’s beef.
Somehow the marketers got to González Cuadra. His meat products may be good. However, the quality of US products may be a few stars above the domestic herds. Consumers used to the imported beef (from US and Argentina) will be a hard market to switch their tastes.
The Dominican herds will need to be fed a similar fodder to that of the US herds to gain the flavor and texture necessary to win over converts. However, Dominicans are reluctant to invest in such feeds because of costs of purchase, transportation, and importation.
Could it be that they are selling a DONKEY meat, anything is possible there...
Here's hoping it works.
I would add that taste and texture are subjective and variable. Plus, there is something to be said about steak preparation and fine cooking. For example, in my experience, many in DR would preferred their steaks within hours of the of the cow being slaughter. However, many considered dry-aged beef the way to go!...again subjective!
"instead the cows there (US) they feed with hydro product which can later on in life can lead people to have cancer."...
What's a "hydro" product.???
As mentioned above, Cows fed on grass and allowed to roam free are much healthier but tougher. (to eat). Those fed corn and other grains, raised in stockyards, are more tender but the meat tends to be fattier. They must be given antibiotics and growth hormones to keep them in prime condition.
If ranchers in DR can succeed in raising animals Argentine style, (proper feed, grass + grains, expert veterinary care, free of diseases such as hoof and mouth, mad cow, etc., they will make huge dollars catering to the existing and growing tourism industry.
This push to expand cattle herds and other meats for home consumption is an idea whose time has come... Most of the she southwest is ideally suited for this industry..
They also just raised the price of the domestic( not labeled imported) faux filet 20% in one shot.