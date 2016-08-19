Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The preliminary assemblies leading to the National Electricity Sector Reform Pact resumed Thursday with numerous  representatives from the social, government, labor and business sectors present.

In a statement, Economic and Social Council (CES) president monsignor Agripino Nuñez said the 4th round of the meetings on the Electricity Pact will continue on Tuesday and Thursday every week until the process concludes.

The last session was held last Thursday while the Draft Committee and working groups continue their tasks during the last few days to reach an agreement and sign the Electricity Pact, whose materialization is one of president Danilo Medina’s campaign promises.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 