Santo Domingo.- The preliminary assemblies leading to the National Electricity Sector Reform Pact resumed Thursday with numerous representatives from the social, government, labor and business sectors present.

In a statement, Economic and Social Council (CES) president monsignor Agripino Nuñez said the 4th round of the meetings on the Electricity Pact will continue on Tuesday and Thursday every week until the process concludes.

The last session was held last Thursday while the Draft Committee and working groups continue their tasks during the last few days to reach an agreement and sign the Electricity Pact, whose materialization is one of president Danilo Medina’s campaign promises.