Santo Domingo.- The brewery Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana (CND)
on Thursday "categorically" denied what it called "unfounded
allegations" of unfair practices and abuse of its supposed monopolistic
position in Dominican Republic’s beer and rum market.
In a statement the CND responds to a study accusing it of abusing
its dominant share in the beer market.
The economist Jaime Aristy Escuder conducted the study commissioned
by the National Competition Protection Commission (CNDC).
“It does not correspond to the behavior and modus operandi
of the Dominican National Brewery in the market," the CND said.
It said the CND’s corporate history has been "an
example of transparency and strict compliance with Dominican law." it said
its local and international practices are subject to adherence to a rigorous program
of compliance, competition and business conduct.
“The Brewery is a company with a long and successful
business tradition that generates more than 3,500 direct jobs and 60,000
indirect jobs,” it said, adding that it’s also Dominican Republic’s biggest
taxpayer. “Since the purchase of 51% of the shares by AmBev in 2012, it has
invested more than US$300 million to expand and modernize their operations.”
Written by: laman00
, 19 Aug 2016 11:53 AM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
We’re no monopoly
Hell yeah you are you own most if not all kind of drinks what is that called?
The whole country is monopolized one way or another, and that's why it is very hard to run a mom and pop business against these giant corporations.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Not correct...there are many many small businesses here in the DR doing very well. In relation to this beverage giant , it is quite ridiculous that a small can of beer is more than 70 pesos in a supermarket ..the new owners have raised the prices without any just reasons.. how can the price almost double in 5 years . ?? These Brazilians really have caused the DR big problems
Written by: laman00
, 19 Aug 2016 11:56 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Ricardo when you reffer to a ( small ) businesses you mean like COLMADOS?
I'm in a business atmosphere there and I know exactly what I'm talking about, and not only in DR this has gone on global level they are dominating in any kind of industry, and I don't know where we are heading with this, it is very rare that you see some mom and pop establishment that has succeeded and that is being at the right place at the right time, this is my honest opinion..
Written by: walnut
, 20 Aug 2016 8:10 AM
From: Dominican Republic, La Romana
Large breweries in the USA are now losing market share to the smaller craft beer industry. In almost every community, small breweries are being established that produce exceptional and distinctly different beers. Ultimately, this is what will happen here.
Ambev beers are mass produced and lack taste.
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
Forcing a every one to drink light beer is also a monopoly you can't even find normal regular beer, all you see is water down light beer, this people hijack the beer market like the HAITIANS hijack the construction industry in DR. Light beer is more cheap to make than regular real beer also, even the regular beer are starting to taste like light beer, and they raise the price when ever they feel like it , they have raise the price very every year since they sold half of the share to those outsiders. I fee l like when I buy a beer here in the DR is like you paying %85 to the Dollar for beers. Beers has become a luxury consumption, a bottle of beer cost as much as a food of plate for one person, in a sweatshop labor economy like in DR a beer would cost you about 2-3 hours of work in any giving work job in DR. We are on a vacation land enslave by the rich elites through what we consume. No laws to prosper and price control for the consumer is pure GREED, NO RESPECT FOR THE COMSUMER
Written by: DomRat
, 21 Aug 2016 12:30 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Where's my Bohemia ? Why a shortage of epic proportions on the North Coast of Bohemia normal not the light crap. Who is so worried about their weight - or could it be the profit margins ?
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Walnut let us hope that a small beer company can be established here and produce a good beer for 50 pesos a can ..I would love that .
situationaaenglish ..I totally agree with ..the Brazilian company has made beer a luxury item and it pure greed .They bought the company some years ago just to increase the prices and make more profit as there are no controls here .
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
Ricardolito I love my country but I don't love how my people are used and abuse by outsiders and our political systems, We are far from having a real democracy that way things are.
This is a clear situation where we have a foreign company taken advantage of the people who have little to enjoy. They make our national beer a luxury experiences with price inflation every year.
I think I might have to go back to my child days and just drink Country Club because with the way I see this greedy FOLKS raising the price every year, the beer is going to cost soon close to 200 peso PER BEER
I might be exaggerating but we are not far from the tag price with no price control in the near future.
Written by: laman00
, 21 Aug 2016 11:10 AM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Well I can understand your frustration about the price gauging but it is your own government who is imposing those redicoulous taxes for its own purpose, these companies have no other choices but to cut corners and to save any way they can quality and pricewise, always follow the money who is in control and you'll get your answer. Same with everything don't look for quality look for quantity..
Written by: zooma
, 22 Aug 2016 8:27 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
A monopoly constitutes an absence of any type of competition. CND is a monopoly. When it can dictate to the point of sale vendors that it has sole control of shelf space for beer sales at their locations, it is a monopoly, period.
This stance is unfair and abusive to competitors and the consumer. It has complete control of what goes on the shelves, especially when it is pushing the light beers to occupy 99% of the space when some of the public what normal beers. Where is Presidente normal or Bohemia ?
The people are not getting what they want, they are getting what AmBev 51% wants.
CND complies with Dominican law as well as the lawmakers do.
