Santo Domingo.- The brewery Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana (CND) on Thursday "categorically" denied what it called "unfounded allegations" of unfair practices and abuse of its supposed monopolistic position in Dominican Republic’s beer and rum market.

In a statement the CND responds to a study accusing it of abusing its dominant share in the beer market.

The economist Jaime Aristy Escuder conducted the study commissioned by the National Competition Protection Commission (CNDC).

“It does not correspond to the behavior and modus operandi of the Dominican National Brewery in the market," the CND said.

It said the CND’s corporate history has been "an example of transparency and strict compliance with Dominican law." it said its local and international practices are subject to adherence to a rigorous program of compliance, competition and business conduct.

“The Brewery is a company with a long and successful business tradition that generates more than 3,500 direct jobs and 60,000 indirect jobs,” it said, adding that it’s also Dominican Republic’s biggest taxpayer. “Since the purchase of 51% of the shares by AmBev in 2012, it has invested more than US$300 million to expand and modernize their operations.”