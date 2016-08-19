Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.-  Industry and Commerce corrected the list of fuel prices issued earlier, noting that avtur rose RD$2.10, to RD$98.70 per gallon, and kerosene rose RD$4.40, to RD$122.30 per gallon.

File.=The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted unchanged fuel prices for the second straight week in effect from August 20 to 26, when premium gasoline will cost RD$194.20 and regular will cost RD$178.50 per gallon.

Optimum diesel will still cost RD$147.60; regular diesel will cost RD$134.30; avtur will cost RD$94.70; kerosene will cost RD$117.90 and fuel oil will cost RD$75.13 per gallon.

Propane will still cost RD$87.20 per gallon, while natural gas also remains unchanged at RD$23.22 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank’s posted average exchange rate of RD$46.05 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 