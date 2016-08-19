Santo Domingo.- Industry and Commerce corrected the list of fuel prices issued earlier, noting that avtur rose RD$2.10, to RD$98.70 per gallon, and kerosene rose RD$4.40, to RD$122.30 per gallon.

File.=The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted unchanged fuel prices for the second straight week in effect from August 20 to 26, when premium gasoline will cost RD$194.20 and regular will cost RD$178.50 per gallon.

Optimum diesel will still cost RD$147.60; regular diesel will cost RD$134.30; avtur will cost RD$94.70; kerosene will cost RD$117.90 and fuel oil will cost RD$75.13 per gallon.

Propane will still cost RD$87.20 per gallon, while natural gas also remains unchanged at RD$23.22 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank’s posted average exchange rate of RD$46.05 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.