Santo Domingo.- On his first surprise visit, after the inaugural of his second term in office on August 16, president Danilo Medina met Sunday with more than 2,000 sugar industry representatives, in Guerra, Santo Domingo province, where government funding was the topic of interest.

Medina and several senior officials visited the east region town where he discussed the needs of the sector with the heads of six associations with more than 2,000 members in four provinces and eight municipalities.

Eh operators of plantations told Medina they want to transform more than 2,000 hectares for sugarcane and requested financing for RD$147 million.

He reiterated government support through the State Sugar Council (CEA) which will speed up construction of a plant to produce raw brown sugar (panela) and announced an analysis by experts to determine its viability.

Sweet rebound

Administrative minister Jose Ramon Peralta said sugarcane has again become a profitable crop in the last four years, and stressed that president Medina “will give it a big boost over the next four years.”

Also present in the activity were the ministers of Public Works, Gonzalo Castillo, and Angel Estevez, of Agriculture.