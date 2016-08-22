Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- On his first surprise visit, after the inaugural of his second term in office on August 16, president Danilo Medina met Sunday  with more than 2,000 sugar industry representatives, in Guerra, Santo Domingo province, where government funding was the topic of interest.

Medina and several senior officials visited the east region town where he discussed the needs of the sector with the heads of six associations with more than 2,000 members in four provinces and eight municipalities.

Eh operators of plantations told Medina they want to transform more than 2,000 hectares for sugarcane and requested financing for RD$147 million.

He reiterated government support through the State Sugar Council (CEA) which will speed up construction of a plant to produce raw brown sugar (panela) and announced an analysis by experts to determine its viability.

Sweet rebound

Administrative minister Jose Ramon Peralta said sugarcane has again become a profitable crop in the last four years, and stressed that president Medina “will give it a big boost over the next four years.”

Also present in the activity were the ministers of Public Works, Gonzalo Castillo, and Angel Estevez, of Agriculture.

Written by: zooma, 22 Aug 2016 8:35 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

That RD$147 million should go into the wages and pensions of the sugar workers, not into the pockets of the super rich cane owners as kickback for political boost support of El Presidente and his party.

Written by: laman00, 22 Aug 2016 1:10 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016

Don't believe and hear whatever comes out of this island, it is one hell of a BACKWARD country and people that are running it, if this was a lovely place to live why is that millionS or so living in NY and spreaded all over the world MORANS.
Written by: Ricardolito, 22 Aug 2016 5:15 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I am quite disgusted by this news . A little more so because today between San pedro and La Romana I saw two Haitians dead ,lying on the side of the road , just like dogs . I stopped to inspect one, stone cold dead and reported it to the Police.
To say that the sugar industry has returned to viability over the past four years iis absurd...They have been doing well for more than a decade and in the last half decade superbly . The sugar barons here are super rich, unbelievably callous and in my opinion without a care about their workers.
They already get enough tax concessions and it must be remembered that the government has spent millions in infra structure that assists them .
Furthermore , as this sublect really heats me up, you only have to look around La Romana and San Pedro to realise how little money they put back into the community . Or maybe visit the many bateys and see the conditions that most of their black slaves live in .
I say screw them .
Written by: Ricardolito, 22 Aug 2016 5:17 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
There is absolutely NO reason to give this industry a boost ...I would prefer the government encourage a wine industry in the hills or an industry that really needs help .
