Santo Domingo.- Democratic Choice party president Minou Tavarez on Saturday warned that the persons designated to the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and the Central Electoral Board (JCE) shouldn’t be politically affiliated, and must be honorable, integral and democratic instead.

She said the Dominican Republic is experiencing “legal illusionism” because people they believe that a law immediately solves a problem, when it’s the political culture that needs to change first. “There’s been a weakness in the role of opposition parties because democracy is still very weak.”

The former National District deputy also warned of “a powerful authoritarian project on foot,” which can only be confronted with a firm opposition.

Tavarez said a democratic system’s three basic elements are absent in the country: separation of powers, independent judiciary and free elections.

As an example, the veteran politico noted that the president’s sister is also president of the Chamber of Deputies.

She said although democracy isn’t possible without political parties, those organizations are the ones called upon by the society on where and how it wants to live.

"I believe in politics as a noble activity, which is not only to seek votes, that is not only to gain power, but to transform society and make it better," said Tavarez, Interviewed on Channel 16.