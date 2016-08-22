Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Monday headed the 2016-2017 schoolyear inaugural, in which more than 2.2 million students and more than 90,000 teachers took part.

The Pedro Henriquez Ureña elementary school at San Felipe de Villa Mella, Santo Domingo Norte was the site of the event.

In the keynote speech, Education minister Andres Navarro stressed the education system’s “boundless optimism and faith with president Danilo Medina’s call for an educational revolution.”

He said the government is putting its "heart and soul so that quality education reaches every Dominican family."