Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s State-owned electric utility (CDEEE) announced Monday a call for tenders this week for new energy contracts, and supply coal and operation of the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plants.

CEO Ruben Jimenez Bichara said the terms of reference for the contracts that were pending the call are ready, and that the information will be published.

After the "Madrid Agreement" contracts expired on July 31, the distribution companies have been supplying on the so-called "spot market," based on supply and demand for energy, a formula the official said will continue at least until yearend.

"Right now we are dealing in the spot market that will remain until year end but the impact so far is very positive, because the price of spot is very considerable, good price, and allows us to manage without major risks thus far," he said

Unprecedented

Jimenez said the tenders correspond to new long-term purchase agreements for the electricity distribution companies; contracting the supply of coal for Punta Catalina, and "restricted process" to contract operations and maintenance services of the energy project.

The head of the CDEEE said the delay to announce the tender is the result of what he affirms is a process that has no precedent in the country, which has even had the assistance of agencies such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and specialized international firms.

"It's a process to bid for energy that had never been done here, and therefore carries an armor and a legal structure that must complied with step by step, without having any kind of vulnerability or weakness," the official told reporters.