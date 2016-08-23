Close Gallery
The king faces fierce competition from the Imperial.
Santo Domingo.- Leading rum maker Brugal on Monday confirmed having been consulted for a National Competitiveness Commission (CNDC) study on the impact on the domestic market of alcoholic beverages after AmBev acquired  the Dominican Nacional Brewery (CND).

It said the regulator’s study "contain the same concerns" which Brugal has been communicating in writing to the CND for more than two years "on their practices in the market after its merger with AmBev."

The Brewery incurred in anticompetitive practices affecting the rum market in the country, according to the study. "It was verified that customers are pressured to reduce the marketing presence of Brugal rum and increase Barceló, which is distributed by the brewery."

"It has been noted that AmBev-CND pressed customers to withdraw all advertising material that had been placed in the businesses by the company Brugal. Those who wouldn’t abide by this request, would see the discount they receive when buying beer withdrawn, or the supply of that product would discontinue."

It says AmBev-CND provides tents, stages, freezer and discounts on the purchase of Presidente beer or Barceló rum in exchange for pulling the ads of Brugal rum. It adds that customers who wanted Presidente beer had to buy Barceló rum.

“Brugal believes in free and fair competition as an essential part of the institutional development of the country, and that a law guaranteeing free and fair competition should be part of institutional strengthening,” the leading rum maker said in the statement.

Written by: PuntaCanaMike, 23 Aug 2016 12:45 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Give me a Barcelo over Brugal any day....no need for advertising...simply put...it is a better rum. As for AMBEV...what the hell did you discontinue Bohemia for? I for one will not touch Presidente...that heartburn brew.
Written by: laman00, 23 Aug 2016 1:32 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
You should think about eating healthy and drink non contaminated water since you live there, alcohol should be you last resort to complain, as it is nothing is real or controlled by health department (non existent) so why you're taking chances and drinking might as well as light dose of poison, I not only get heartburn but also get a nasty headache to. And that goes to the beer and rum. Same symptoms...
Written by: zooma, 23 Aug 2016 1:41 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Barcelo over Brugal is a matter of taste. However, the behavior of CND/Ambev does not provide the consumer with choice. The company is a monopoly. The government should intervene, but will no do so maybe because it receives free tents, stages, freezer and favors in exchange for favors.
I would prefer a Bohemia over a Presidente.
Written by: bernies, 23 Aug 2016 2:29 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Now we have 3 beers drinkers whom prefer Bohemia over President. I stopped drinking presidente beer since 2007 and 9 years now I only drink Bohemia and since the beer company decided to pull Bohemia off the market now I have to drink Brahma light or Quisquella whenever I can find it. That company should have Bohemia beers on the shelves as well.
Written by: laman00, 23 Aug 2016 2:57 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016


It's ok not to drink you know !!

Not a big f-- King deal....
Written by: chillinout, 23 Aug 2016 5:21 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Knew Ambev deal was going to be a bad deal for consumers when they raised prices of Presidente 20% to 25% within months after takeover at Christmas time years ago. I can't drink Presidente it gives me a sick feeling after one bottle. I pay for the imports and Vodka if want a drink.

Reminds me of the USA Robber Baron days when Rockefeller with Standard Oil et al doing the same thing limiting competition.

During the USA prohibition the Mafia used intimidation and force to prevent suppliers from offering competitive products.

Written by: pelaut, 24 Aug 2016 10:27 AM
From: United States
Not a decent beer in the country now that Bohemia (the original Presidente before all the export required poison additives went in) is gone.

Super bummer. The Euros and Brazilenos can't do a decent beer it seems.
Written by: DomRat, 24 Aug 2016 6:18 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Glad to hear of Bohemia drinking preferences from others. I have not bought beer at number of places that don't, can't, or will not stock Bohemia. Too bad the Mexican breweries are not supplying Dos XX or Modelo Negro to the local market. Down with the watered down lite beers.
