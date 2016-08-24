Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR) recently held the fourth edition of the women's event "Entrepreneurship and Leadership Conference".

This event’s objectives this year were maximized by providing a space designed for women entrepreneurs to learn, practical, technical leadership development and apply them to their life, providing the tools for professional development with which to improve performance in the field of leadership and execution of professional actions.

"Women, increasingly, are trying to define their place in the personal and professional aspect, it’s therefore essential that they identify their strengths to achieve differentiation. They have faced the changes that have uplifted the society in which they live, responding to the demands with a sense of excellence in each of the challenges they’ve assumed. It’s a dynamic that continues, implying the need for state of the art professional tools to evolve in business," said Waleska Maria Alvarez, member of the Board of Directors and Executive President of NAP of the Caribbean, said in her welcoming speech.

"We from AMCHAMDR remain committed to working with the strengthening of the women's leadership in the professional field and activities as we propose, while stressing the contribution that women make to our society, we bring knowledge, encourage them to participate more in the events we organize and motivate them to take advantage by assimilating it into their daily practice," Alvarez added.

Dissertation

In her lecture “Woman Empower Yourself," motivational speaker Michelle Campillo stressed five powerful elections to strengthen or refocus life, at professional and human level, as well as techniques to establish a clear vision and resources to obtain a measurement with positive results.

Ingrid Martinez, who spoke on "Maximizing the results, effective people management," said the leaders won’t obtain positive and lasting results if they fail to manage and enhance the value of their staff as a workforce and provide them with techniques that allow them to support their employees, resulting in the success of both.