Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina met with National District mayor David Collado in the National Palace Wednesday morning, although the Presidency didn’t reveal the topics discussed.

Collado, of the opposition PRM Party, had told Diario Libre he would request a meeting with Medina to "coordinate joint actions and follow up on works in the city announced by the executive branch, including the remodeling of the commercial area of ??the Duarte Av. and Paris St.”

"In our plans figure a visit to the President to seek a long-term solution to the Duarte with Paris, and agree with the various sectors," the mayor said in reference to the chaotic situation in the city’s busiest shopping district.

"We’re all set to work with the Executive in all the works of the city, what we intend is that these works should be coordinated with the National District City Council, which must comply with the regulations of the council,  which regulates all works and actions taken in this city," he said.

Written by: Ricardolito, 24 Aug 2016 4:29 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
The area of Duarte and Paris is the only really big market area in the capital..it is quite fantastic although very dirty and hot ..The problem is the traffic and I would hate to see any one try to close to close this area just to suit motorists ..I do not know what the answer is as every bus and gua gua seem to use this area under the elevado ..As usual the real problem comes with carros publicos ..get them into onto nearby streets and half the problem is solved.
Written by: laman00, 24 Aug 2016 4:41 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016


Is this where 10 million tourists will stop and do there shopping !!
Written by: Ricardolito, 24 Aug 2016 8:58 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
It is where all the Dominicans buy food and clothes and watches and telephones ..everything is cheap and most without ITBIS .. No tourists .. never seen one . Many pickpockets
Written by: laman00, 25 Aug 2016 12:11 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
I know the area real good Ricky I was just being smart a--SS, I have done some shopping there also, i I have seen a lot of Chinese establishments also, if you want to get a good deal and if you're really good in bargaining then this is the place for you, but be very careful of your sorrundings not a pleasnat place to shop...
