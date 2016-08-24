Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina met with National District mayor David Collado in the National Palace Wednesday morning, although the Presidency didn’t reveal the topics discussed.

Collado, of the opposition PRM Party, had told Diario Libre he would request a meeting with Medina to "coordinate joint actions and follow up on works in the city announced by the executive branch, including the remodeling of the commercial area of ??the Duarte Av. and Paris St.”

"In our plans figure a visit to the President to seek a long-term solution to the Duarte with Paris, and agree with the various sectors," the mayor said in reference to the chaotic situation in the city’s busiest shopping district.

"We’re all set to work with the Executive in all the works of the city, what we intend is that these works should be coordinated with the National District City Council, which must comply with the regulations of the council, which regulates all works and actions taken in this city," he said.