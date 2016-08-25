"UN says Dominican forests, food security improve"

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic is among the 22 countries that maintained or increased their forest area and improved food security from 1990 to 2015, with only four other Latin American countries included, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN said Wednesday.

In its report "The State of the World's Forests 2016" the FAO lists Chile, Costa Rica, Fiji, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Guyana, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Mexico, Peru, South Korea, Dominican Republic, Iran, South Africa, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Vietnam as the countries that advanced in forest cover.

The document stresses that forests and trees lead to sustainable agriculture. Stable soils and climate, and regulated water flows provide shade and shelter and a habitat for pollinators and natural predators of agricultural pests.

The report notes however that agriculture is still the main factor of deforestation worldwide and agro, forestry and land use policies often aren’t harmonized. "Integrated land planning of use is the key to balancing land uses, which must be supported by appropriate measures to promote sustainable policies on forestry and agriculture."